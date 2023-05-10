Ask the Expert
Albany police ask for more information in November 2022 shooting death

Larry Calloway was killed during a shooting on the 800 block of 7th Avenue on November 23, 2022.
Larry Calloway was killed during a shooting on the 800 block of 7th Avenue on November 23, 2022.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the community’s help in gathering more information on a deadly November 2022 shooting.

Larry Calloway was killed during a shooting on the 800 block of 7th Avenue on November 23, 2022.

“Albany Police Department is the one that responded along with EMS. And found the deceased person, Mr. Larry Calloway, laying at the back door out on the yard with multiple gunshot wounds,” Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. Calls are anonymous.

