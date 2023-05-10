Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

72-year-old Georgia man set to graduate college after 50 years

“When I was young it just wasn’t in the cards. Then I had kids and grandkids.”
72 y/o Sam Kaplan
72 y/o Sam Kaplan(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you think it is too late to make your dreams come true, one Georgia man is here to prove you wrong; and he is doing it a few decades later than most.

There are some people who believe new beginnings fade with old age, for Sam Kaplan new beginnings can start at any age, especially in your seventies.

“I am graduating 50 years late but right on time,” said Kaplan.

Sam is a storyteller. He wanted to learn a new way to tell stories.

“I have written a couple of books, not published. I thought I would like to create screenplays based on some of my works,” said Kaplan, “Heard on the radio they were offering this degree in script writing, my car just automatically took the next exit.”

Sam started school at Georgia Gwinnett College.

“I went to my 50th high school reunion when I was a junior here,” said Kaplan.

On Thursday, Sam will put on a cap and gown and graduate 50 years late he says, and right on time.

What might be sweeter than graduation, will be Sam’s 99-year-old mother who will be celebrating with him from the stands.

You can watch Sam graduate live at 10am

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking
All suspects police listed as currently being wanted in connection to the shooting have been...
6 charged with murder in Albany shooting death
Uriah Wade Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of...
Adel man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant leaves restaurant damaged
‘It was uncontrollable’: Damage left after Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant
Martha Bearden was reportedly charged with two felony counts of elderly exploitation and two...
Albany woman arrested for scams on elderly in Southwest Georgia

Latest News

Phoebe is taking steps to ensure patients have what they need by ensuring they are getting...
Phoebe offering free mammograms to qualifying women in May
Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)
Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer
Antwan and Courtney Penn at their wedding.
Albany police make arrests in March shooting of newlyweds
Kevin McLaine was standing trial in connection to several sex offenses stemming from incidents...
Verdict reached in child sex crimes trial for former Clinch Co. substitute teacher
Albany's Phoebe Main offering 100 free mammograms in May for women who qualify
Phoebe offering free mammograms to qualifying women in May