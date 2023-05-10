72-year-old Georgia man set to graduate college after 50 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you think it is too late to make your dreams come true, one Georgia man is here to prove you wrong; and he is doing it a few decades later than most.

There are some people who believe new beginnings fade with old age, for Sam Kaplan new beginnings can start at any age, especially in your seventies.

“I am graduating 50 years late but right on time,” said Kaplan.

Sam is a storyteller. He wanted to learn a new way to tell stories.

“I have written a couple of books, not published. I thought I would like to create screenplays based on some of my works,” said Kaplan, “Heard on the radio they were offering this degree in script writing, my car just automatically took the next exit.”

Sam started school at Georgia Gwinnett College.

“I went to my 50th high school reunion when I was a junior here,” said Kaplan.

On Thursday, Sam will put on a cap and gown and graduate 50 years late he says, and right on time.

What might be sweeter than graduation, will be Sam’s 99-year-old mother who will be celebrating with him from the stands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.