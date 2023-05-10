Ask the Expert
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work

This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland, Joseph Brooks, and Jakwon Buchanan. Four teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was slain last weekend as she was heading home from work, authorities said Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Nineteen-year-olds Joseph Brooks and Trevell Breeland, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and a 16-year-old boy face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in Saturday's killing of Officer Aréanah Preston, 24.(Chicago Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Four teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was slain last weekend as she was heading home from work, authorities said Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-olds Joseph Brooks and Trevell Breeland, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and a 16-year-old boy face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in Saturday’s killing of Officer Aréanah Preston, 24.

The Chicago Police Department said Preston was fatally shot about 1:40 a.m. Saturday during a robbery spree.

All four were also charged with armed robbery, burglary, motor vehicle theft and other offenses in connection with incidents that occurred on Friday and Saturday, police said. They were facing initial court appearances Wednesday and it wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers who could comment for them.

Cook County prosecutors said Preston was off duty and on her way home after her shift early Saturday on the city’s South Side when the suspects passed her in a sedan, circled back and approached her as she stood in front of her house.

Residential surveillance video shows three people getting out of the sedan and running toward Preston, who was still in uniform, before several muzzle flashes are visible on video and she falls to the ground, according to court documents. The attackers ran back to the sedan before one person returned to grab Preston’s gun, court documents allege.

Interim Police Superintendent Eric Carter said Preston’s death was a tragedy for the city.

Tyrone Pendarvis, the commander of the 5th District where Preston served, said the officer was a rising star whose death affected all who know her.

“She will truly be missed,” he said.

Preston worked for the department for just three years prior to her killing, according to department officials. Hers is considered a line-of-duty death, which entitles her family to financial assistance from the state, the Chicago Tribune reported.

