Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Writers’ strike impacting Georgia camera rental warehouses, film crews

Cinematographer Paul Krumper: “There’s going to be a lot of vacant space that would be thriving, and it will affect all the surrounding businesses.”
Georgia Film Academy
Georgia Film Academy(Contributed)
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of cameras and lenses typically used on TV and film sets in Atlanta are sitting stagnant inside Otto Nemenz International in Norcross.

“It’s all just sitting here until the strike ends,” manager Pat Smart said. “Basically, we are on hold.”

The camera warehouse typically makes money by renting equipment out for productions like Jumanji, Dynasty, and MacGyver. But, with the writers’ strike in full swing, Smart says there is virtually no one who needs their equipment.

“We were just getting ready to start a show. We had just received notice on Friday afternoon that it was going to be our show, and Friday evening, the news came out that the show had been stopped because of the writer’s strike,” Smart said.

Smart says he may have to reduce work hours for his staff. But others in the Atlanta entertainment industry are already out of a job, like cinematographer Paul Krumper.

“Many of us are basically just waiting it out,” Krumper said.

Krumper says the strike is creating a trickle-down effect, impacting things like local hotels and restaurants that won’t benefit from a film crew is in town. Or police officers who won’t be employed to patrol productions. And even people who work in the lumber industry, won’t be needed to build sets or props.

“There’s going to be a lot of vacant space that would be thriving, and it will affect all the surrounding businesses,” Krumper said.

Of course, the strike also directly effects the dozens of crew members needed to put together a single show.

“Those are all people who need to eat, pay for services, pay for their homes, take care of their kids and families,” Smart said.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking
The fight happened at Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Tifton.
Brawl erupts at downtown Tifton restaurant during Cinco de Mayo weekend
Gnat season has just started creating more ways for the bugs to enter your home or in your...
Gnat season is on the rise in South Georgia: How to prevent them
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69
Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant leaves restaurant damaged
‘It was uncontrollable’: Damage left after Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant

Latest News

King Stokes was charged with murder in connection to an ongoing Lowndes County homicide...
Man charged with murder in Lowndes Co. homicide investigation
FDA approves first RSV vaccine
The move sets the stage for adults 60 and older to get vaccinated this fall — but first, the...
FDA approves first RSV vaccine
Residents can expect to see changes sometime in summer 2023.
Thomasville City Council approves changes to neighborhoods, vacant lots
Mother of 14-year-old D'varri Canady, who is a victim of gun violence, Sadeirdra Canady says,...
South Ga. community leaders push for mentorship to curb gun violence