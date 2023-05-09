Thomasville Fire Dept. maintains high fire protection rating

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Fire Department continues to prove its ability to fight fires by earning a high protection rating.

The National Fire Prevention Association has given the Thomasville Fire Department an ISO rating of 2 for the second time in five years.

Fire Chief Tim Connell says the ISO rating, or Insurance Service Office, came in recently and they are grateful that the work they’ve done has not gone unnoticed.

“ISO was here recently, done an ISO inspection, of course, which is they come in and look at the way we operate, our documentation and stuff that goes along with all our daily services. We’re grateful that we received a 2, or basically maintained a 2,” Connell said.

Connell says the ISO rating is based on a number of factors, including response times and the overall work of the department.

“That’s one of the things they check. How long does it take us to get out the station and how long does it take for us to get to the call,” Connell said. “Here in the city, we’re fortunate. Usually around four minutes by the time we get the call to the time we arrive on the scene, which is pretty good. It helps business owners and residents cause less fire damage of course.”

Connell says residents in a city that has low ISO Ratings can see a difference in the amount they pay for insurance.

“Our ISO rating affects everyone’s insurance premiums. Commercial, of course, has different from residential, but the lower the rating, the lower the numbers on your premiums.”

Insurance Manager Venice Causey said there are a few factors that go into a reduction of insurance premiums.

“Where that fire department is in proximity of the property, whether it be home or business, that’s the fire department’s ability to put out the fire. The equipment they have, it’s a lot of different things,” Causey said. “When you look on your policy, if you see, to know what your protection class is, it’ll be on your policy. It’ll show it in there. It’ll be a PC whether it’s 2, 3 or 4, whatever your protection class is.”

Residents in Thomasville are receiving the rate impact from the ISO ratings as Thomasville has maintained a 2 rating for five years. Connell says he hopes the city can receive a 1.

“In the nation, there’s only 1,729 fire departments that’s obtained an ISO Class 2. There’s only 388 in 1, so again, it’s a task, and we’re up for the challenge and we’re looking forward to doing that one day,” Connell said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.