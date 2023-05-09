Summer-like warmth, humidity and scattered t’storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix, warm mid-upper 80s and humid this afternoon. We’re in a summer-like weather pattern that’ll bring a daily chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday brings more coverage and the best chance of rain over the next 7 days.

Thursday and Friday less coverage of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Other than a passing shower or two mostly dry through Mother’s Day weekend. It’ll be the hottest weekend of the year so far as highs top upper 80s low 90s. For your outdoor activities remember to practice heat safety staying hydrated and cool. Also don’t forget the sunscreen.

Early next week brings isolated showers and thunderstorms back as highs hold in the upper 80s low 90s with lows mid-upper 60s.

