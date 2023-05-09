South Ga. community leaders push for mentorship to curb gun violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gun violence is top of mind once again. Recently, there was a mass shooting at a Texas mall and in an Atlanta medical center. In Moultrie, Kentavious White, 26, reportedly shot and killed his mother and a former co-worker at a McDonald’s.

So far in 2023, there have been more mass shootings than days, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Now, community leaders are speaking about how they hope to curb the trend of gun violence.

Victor Powell is a pastor and community leader in Albany. He and other pastors hold mentoring programs to keep young people on the right track.

“What is the family doing to make sure that when we talk to your kids? You’re reinforcing those same things at home,” Powell said. “Often in our region, in Albany, Georgia, our community don’t take advantage of these programs.”

Community leader and local pastor Victor Powell. (SOURCE: WALB)

Statistics show most gun crimes are committed by people under 30 years old. Many likely started carrying guns in their teens and now community leaders are stepping up saying, it all starts at home.

Aaron Winston, founder of Valdosta-based non-profit organization Reach Two, says it’s the parent’s responsibility to help bridge the gap between them and their kids.

“Take the time to listen to your children. Don’t fuss at them. Most of the time we try to discipline them when we really need to be teaching them.” Winston said. “Understand your teaching time and teaching moments, and instead of trying to tell them they’re wrong, try and steer them in a better direction.”

Winston says Reach Two has a couple of goals: getting young people off the street through mentorship and helping guide parents on how to connect with their children.

“We want to deal with the parents as well as the youth. The organization doesn’t require the parents, but working with the parents we can win the whole home as a unit,” Winston said.

Travis Luke, a former gang leader and convicted felon, says we live in a, “follow the leader society,” and that’s what is causing our young people to get caught up in a life of crime.

“My brother was killed right around the corner. Shot and killed from gang violence and that was kind of one of things that stood out to me in my life to make better decisions,” Luke said. “Because he followed me into the streets and decided to become part of the gangs, it ended up eventually causing his life.”

Photo of Travis Luke. (SOURCE: WALB)

Luke shares his emotional story about his brother and his prior life of gang violence. Now, he is a community activist that speaks to young people in Albany and shares this message urgent message with them:

“You might as well listen to your momma, your daddy, or your aunty, or your uncle, or whoever your mentor or whoever trying to help you. Because when you get behind those walls, you gone listen to the correction officer,” Luke said.

“So it don’t matter how tough you is. Don’t matter how much you can adapt. No matter how many cell phones you got, when them people tell you what to do, you gone do it,” Luke said.

Luke urges young people to listen to their adult figures because listening can save you lost time in jail.

“Just go ahead and do the right thing ‘cause when you get behind that wall, hey man, your momma can’t even save you back there,” Luke said.

Gun violence doesn’t just stop there.

Mother of 14-year-old D’varri Canady who lost his life in 2020 to gun violence, says she still doesn’t know the details of how her son was shot and killed in Albany.

Sadeirdra Canady says she knows the feeling all too well with dealing with a loss of a child, especially to a bullet that wasn’t meant for him.

“I’ve never seen so much gun violence in my life. It’s a shame. Just coming up and having my children, I never thought I’d ever experience a tragedy like this,” Canady said. “And it’s a hard pill to swallow. We go through it every day but the only thing we can do is stay strong for each other. The only thing I want is answers and peace.”

Canady says the gun violence has gone to an extreme in the past years and she’s never seen it as out of control as it is now.

“The gun violence done got so crazy. They don’t even care about the gun violence anymore,” Canady said.

These community leaders agree that while community outreach is good, it won’t work without help at home.

“We need to stop giving our children, particularly when they’re really young, all these options, put them in these programs, get them plugged in and let someone influence them for the good,” Powell said.

Community leaders are continuing their outreach programs and encouraging families to take advantage, especially with summer approaching.

