Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New Douglas police chief named

On Monday, Brannen Pruette was named police chief of the Douglas Police Department by the city...
On Monday, Brannen Pruette was named police chief of the Douglas Police Department by the city manager and Douglas City Commission.(Source: City of Douglas)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Douglas has named a new head of its police force.

On Monday, Brannen Pruette was named police chief of the Douglas Police Department by the city manager and Douglas City Commission, according to a statement from the city. Pruette held the role of deputy chief for 13 years prior to the appointment.

“I am happy to announce Mr. Brannen Pruette as our new police chief,” Douglas City Manager Charles Davis said. “Chief Pruette has served in every role of an officer from patrol to deputy chief. During his deputy chief period, he exhibited solid leadership skills. I am looking forward to working with Chief Pruette and welcome him to that role.”

Pruette has served multiple roles in the crime prevention and corrections field including patrol officer, jailer, investigator, patrol supervisor and others.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking
The fight happened at Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Tifton.
Brawl erupts at downtown Tifton restaurant during Cinco de Mayo weekend
Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant leaves restaurant damaged
‘It was uncontrollable’: Damage left after Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69
Gnat season has just started creating more ways for the bugs to enter your home or in your...
Gnat season is on the rise in South Georgia: How to prevent them

Latest News

The grant for the Housing Authority.
Albany Housing Authority to create youth program with $1M grant
Americus business owner helps keep money in the local economy
Americus business owner helps keep money in the local economy
72-year-old Albany woman charged in elderly exploitation investigation
72-year-old Albany woman charged in elderly exploitation investigation
Kevin Mclaine, 64, who worked at Clinch County Elementary Middle School, is standing trial. He...
Former Clinch Co. substitute teacher on trial for sex crimes against 3 girls