New Douglas police chief named

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Douglas has named a new head of its police force.

On Monday, Brannen Pruette was named police chief of the Douglas Police Department by the city manager and Douglas City Commission, according to a statement from the city. Pruette held the role of deputy chief for 13 years prior to the appointment.

“I am happy to announce Mr. Brannen Pruette as our new police chief,” Douglas City Manager Charles Davis said. “Chief Pruette has served in every role of an officer from patrol to deputy chief. During his deputy chief period, he exhibited solid leadership skills. I am looking forward to working with Chief Pruette and welcome him to that role.”

Pruette has served multiple roles in the crime prevention and corrections field including patrol officer, jailer, investigator, patrol supervisor and others.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.