‘It was uncontrollable’: Damage left after Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A brawl inside a Don Julios Mexican Restaurant in Tifton, on Cinco De Mayo is drawing attention on social media.

Don Julio’s has been a staple in the community for over 10 years. The owner says the bar fight put their restaurant in a negative light, but they’re happy to see residents and customers still supporting the restaurant.

Law enforcement reported no injuries from the incident. Johnathan Martinez, owner of Don Julios, says a party of 20 to 30 people seem to be having a great time drinking and eating until a fight between two girls broke out.

“It became clear that it was getting out of control. We came to check on them they were pushing each other, some of them were like throwing food at each other, and then we were taking care of other customers. So, it was kind of hard to have attention to every single detail that was happening,” Martinez said.

Martinez told WALB they lost hundreds of dollars because the people who were part of the fight ran off on their food and drink bills.

Dulce Sanchez, one of the restaurant servers, says they want to keep a good reputation and maintain trust in the community.

“I just want people to know that this is still a safe place to come, like just come and enjoy everybody in the restaurant, including servers, bus boys, cooks. They just want everybody to have a good and fun time,” Sanchez said.

Photo outside of Don Julio's restaurant. (walb)

Martinez says law enforcement will be present for the 2024 Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“I can reassure you that this is not going to happen again. There are ways for us to prevent it, and we will do it because we want every single customer to come by and feel safe.”

Tifton police say this is an ongoing investigation and arrests will be made as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.