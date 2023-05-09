Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Fort Hood to be renamed after Hispanic general

Fort Hood is being renamed.
Fort Hood is being renamed.(MGN)
By KEYE Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KEYE) - Fort Hood is getting a new name.

The Killeen, Texas, base was named after a Confederate general and is being renamed after the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general.

The base will be redesignated Tuesday as Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos.

Cavazos was born in Texas to Mexican-American parents, served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and become a four-star general in 1982.

He retired from the Army in 1984 after 33 years of service and died in 2017.

Fort Hood, long plagued by a series of suicides, homicides and fatal accidents, is one of nine Army installations being redesignated to remove Confederate names from military bases.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking
The fight happened at Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Tifton.
Brawl erupts at downtown Tifton restaurant during Cinco de Mayo weekend
Gnat season has just started creating more ways for the bugs to enter your home or in your...
Gnat season is on the rise in South Georgia: How to prevent them
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69
No arrests from the shooting were listed in the report.
APD: Man ‘grazed’ by bullet during shooting

Latest News

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries
FILE - Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
Damar Hamlin will put the millions raised into his charity
A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix
The move sets the stage for adults 60 and older to get vaccinated this fall — but first, the...
FDA approves first RSV vaccine