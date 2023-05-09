From an isolated showers & storms Today to scattered activity tomorrow. Warmth relaxes some & then the humidity and rain chances to end the week. Heating back up this weekend. Hottest weather of the season arrives Mother’s Day and Monday before our next cold front arrives with some relief with shower and storms and a cooling to near average by Tuesday, next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

