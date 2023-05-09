Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Adel man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

Uriah Wade Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of...
Uriah Wade Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, digital scales with white powder residue and $1,610 in cash.(Source: Lowndes County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Adel man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for armed meth distribution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia.

According to a press release, Uriah Wade Hall, 46, led law enforcement on a high-speed motorcycle chase while in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and an illegally possessed firearm.

On May 5, Hall was reportedly sentenced to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. According to the release, he previously plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the release, on Nov. 6, 2021, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputy observed Hall riding his silver Suzuki Busa motorcycle with a skull decal speeding in Hahira.

When the deputy attempted to pull Hall over, he increased his speed and then slowed down near the interstate ramp.

According to the release, during the pursuit, Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, digital scales with white powder residue and $1,610 in cash.

“Hall put not only himself but countless others at risk by his escape attempt as he carried a large amount of meth and illegally carried a weapon. I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who brought his dangerous actions to an end,” Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said.

According to the release, Hall made a motion with two fingers indicating he was continuing to flee and entered the southbound ramp onto I-75, increasing his speed to 14 mph for more than 20 miles.

Two Georgia State Patrol (GSP) units joined the pursuit and attempted to execute a rolling roadblock. According to the release, Hall was able to accelerate and evade the first attempt. The second attempt was successful.

Hall reportedly lost control of the motorcycle, coming to rest on the ground in the far-left lane of travel. EMS was called and deputies rendered medical aid to Hall.

“This defendant endangered himself, law enforcement and many other motorists during his reckless attempt to evade justice for armed methamphetamine trafficking,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said.

According to the release, Hall has previously been convicted of several felony offenses, including burglary, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and giving a false name to law enforcement. It’s illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

The case was investigated by the FBI and LCSO with assistance from the GSP.

“The FBI will not stop in finding and bringing to justice those who repeatedly break the law,” Farley said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking
The fight happened at Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Tifton.
Brawl erupts at downtown Tifton restaurant during Cinco de Mayo weekend
Gnat season has just started creating more ways for the bugs to enter your home or in your...
Gnat season is on the rise in South Georgia: How to prevent them
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69
Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant leaves restaurant damaged
‘It was uncontrollable’: Damage left after Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant

Latest News

King Stokes was charged with murder in connection to an ongoing Lowndes County homicide...
Man charged with murder in Lowndes Co. homicide investigation
FDA approves first RSV vaccine
The move sets the stage for adults 60 and older to get vaccinated this fall — but first, the...
FDA approves first RSV vaccine
Residents can expect to see changes sometime in summer 2023.
Thomasville City Council approves changes to neighborhoods, vacant lots