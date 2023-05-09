Adel man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Adel man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for armed meth distribution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia.

According to a press release, Uriah Wade Hall, 46, led law enforcement on a high-speed motorcycle chase while in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and an illegally possessed firearm.

On May 5, Hall was reportedly sentenced to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. According to the release, he previously plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the release, on Nov. 6, 2021, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputy observed Hall riding his silver Suzuki Busa motorcycle with a skull decal speeding in Hahira.

When the deputy attempted to pull Hall over, he increased his speed and then slowed down near the interstate ramp.

According to the release, during the pursuit, Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, digital scales with white powder residue and $1,610 in cash.

“Hall put not only himself but countless others at risk by his escape attempt as he carried a large amount of meth and illegally carried a weapon. I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who brought his dangerous actions to an end,” Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said.

According to the release, Hall made a motion with two fingers indicating he was continuing to flee and entered the southbound ramp onto I-75, increasing his speed to 14 mph for more than 20 miles.

Two Georgia State Patrol (GSP) units joined the pursuit and attempted to execute a rolling roadblock. According to the release, Hall was able to accelerate and evade the first attempt. The second attempt was successful.

Hall reportedly lost control of the motorcycle, coming to rest on the ground in the far-left lane of travel. EMS was called and deputies rendered medical aid to Hall.

“This defendant endangered himself, law enforcement and many other motorists during his reckless attempt to evade justice for armed methamphetamine trafficking,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said.

According to the release, Hall has previously been convicted of several felony offenses, including burglary, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and giving a false name to law enforcement. It’s illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

The case was investigated by the FBI and LCSO with assistance from the GSP.

“The FBI will not stop in finding and bringing to justice those who repeatedly break the law,” Farley said.

