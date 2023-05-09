4 charged, 2 wanted on murder charges in Albany shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several suspects have been charged with murder in connection to a March shooting death in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Antwan Penn, 30, and his wife were both shot multiple times while driving in the 1100 block of S. Cleveland Street on March 18, per APD. Police say Penn died from his injuries. His wife had multiple injuries.

All four suspects currently in custody have been charged with murder:

Nekhi Parks, 18

Montrez Nix, 17

Brian Massey, Jr., 15

Nicholas Collier, 15

Albany police say brothers Zaydren Thomas, 20, and Donnellius Thomas, 22, are currently wanted on murder warrants related to the shooting.

More charges are expected in the investigation.

If anyone has any additional information on the shooting or the location of the Thomas brothers, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or call APD at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.