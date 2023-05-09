Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

4 charged, 2 wanted on murder charges in Albany shooting death

There are still two people wanted in connection to the shooting death. (Source: MGN)
There are still two people wanted in connection to the shooting death. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Seth Feiner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several suspects have been charged with murder in connection to a March shooting death in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Antwan Penn, 30, and his wife were both shot multiple times while driving in the 1100 block of S. Cleveland Street on March 18, per APD. Police say Penn died from his injuries. His wife had multiple injuries.

All four suspects currently in custody have been charged with murder:

  • Nekhi Parks, 18
  • Montrez Nix, 17
  • Brian Massey, Jr., 15
  • Nicholas Collier, 15

Albany police say brothers Zaydren Thomas, 20, and Donnellius Thomas, 22, are currently wanted on murder warrants related to the shooting.

More charges are expected in the investigation.

If anyone has any additional information on the shooting or the location of the Thomas brothers, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or call APD at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking
The fight happened at Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Tifton.
Brawl erupts at downtown Tifton restaurant during Cinco de Mayo weekend
Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant leaves restaurant damaged
‘It was uncontrollable’: Damage left after Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69
Gnat season has just started creating more ways for the bugs to enter your home or in your...
Gnat season is on the rise in South Georgia: How to prevent them

Latest News

WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the head of Georgia’s Chamber of Commerce to learn more about...
Ga. official: State industries hold strong despite economic questions nationwide
Ga. official: State industries hold strong despite economic questions nationwide
Ga. official: State industries hold strong despite economic questions nationwide
WALB
Albany Housing Authority planning for youth program
WALB
Man charged with murder in Lowndes Co. homicide investigation