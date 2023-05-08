Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver

Four teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving an alleged drunken driver on Saturday night, according to authorities.
By WAFB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana say four teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving an alleged drunken driver on Saturday, WAFB reports.

Officials with the Central Community School System said all four teens are enrolled at Central High School. A family member of one of the teens said they were headed to prom when the crash happened.

Rylee Vickry (right) is shown with her boyfriend. She was injured in Saturday's crash.
Rylee Vickry (right) is shown with her boyfriend. She was injured in Saturday's crash.(Source: Family)

Rylee Vickry, one of the teens injured in the crash, had surgery to repair a broken femur bone, which went well, but a family member said “she has a long road ahead.”

According to an arrest report, Erick Melendez, 33, is charged with DWI second offense, reckless operation and driving without a driver’s license.

Louisiana State Police handled the arrest.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue.

A crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Louisiana on Saturday.
A crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Louisiana on Saturday.(Source: Family)

Authorities said the four teens were in a silver Toyota 4Runner that was headed north. The Toyota had just passed Hamilton Avenue when a silver Ford Explorer driven by Melendez collided head-on with it.

Deputies said the Ford was originally headed south but crossed over a median and entered the northbound lane of traffic in front of the Toyota.

The Toyota flipped at least once as a result of the crash, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said. The “jaws of life” were used to get the teens out of the Toyota, emergency officials said.

The four teens in the Toyota were taken to medical facilities, deputies said. They added that three of the teens had very minor injuries, while the fourth teen was flown by helicopter for a “possibly serious” injury that is not considered life-threatening.

The people in one of the vehicles had to be extracted on Saturday.
The people in one of the vehicles had to be extracted on Saturday.(Source: Family)

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gnat season has just started creating more ways for the bugs to enter your home or in your...
Gnat season is on the rise in South Georgia: How to prevent them
All three shooting incidents happened Thursday.
Victims in deadly Moultrie shootings identified
Graduates moving their tassels from right to left.
ASU graduates over 870 students at spring commencement
Rayshanna Byron is a 24-year-old business owner in Valdosta.
Valdosta small business owner helping other business owners ‘bloom’
Jennifer Dyson, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault, violation of the noise ordinance...
Thomasville police: Woman being arrested for loud music reaches for gun

Latest News

Mohegan Park investigation
Body found in park in Connecticut
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home