Officer helps Taylor Swift fans with flat tire so they could make concert

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (Gray News) – A police officer in Tennessee helped two Taylor Swift fans on their way to the big concert in Nashville on Friday evening.

According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, Officer Josh Wiseman arrived to help the fans fix their flat tire on the side of the road.

“Headed to the Taylor Swift concert and get a flat? No problem!” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

The fans were headed to Swift’s Eras Tour show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, about 20 miles west of Mount Juliet.

Friday night’s show was the first of three sold-out, back-to-back concerts at Nissan Stadium. The final show on Sunday night saw thunderstorm delays that forced fans to wait under cover for more than three hours.

Swift hit the stage around 10 p.m. to perform her more than three-hour set, ending just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Swift is heading to Philadelphia on the next stop of the Eras Tour, playing sold-out stadium shows at Lincoln Financial Field three nights in a row this weekend.

