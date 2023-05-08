Ask the Expert
More summer-like weather

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly sunny and warm as highs topped low-upper 80s Monday afternoon. Clouds thickened as areas of light rain moved east into #SGA. Isolated showers are possible through the evening. Not all-night rain however showers return around sunrise for a wet Tuesday morning in areas west of I-75. Otherwise mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-upper 60s.

Almost a carbon copy Tuesday with a sun/cloud mix and temperatures about 5-8° above average. Highs rise into the upper 80s low 90s with lows low-upper 60s. Rain chances hold with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday then scattered with more coverage on Wednesday.

Temperatures and humidity drop a tad Thursday as drier air returns. Rain chances diminish and temperatures rise again with low 90s on Mother’s Day. Prepare for outdoor activities with sunscreen, plenty of liquids and multiple ways to stay cool.

