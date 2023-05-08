Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County corrections officer was arrested on Saturday and charged with drug trafficking.

On Sunday, around 9:30 p.m., Tamere Bell, a corrections officer at Lee State Prison, was arrested for attempting to bring six bundles of methamphetamine and tobacco into the prison.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Bell entered the facility after a quick break and refused to put her work bag through the X-ray machine.

Six bundles of methamphetamines and tobacco were found in the bag, according to the Department of Corrections. Bell’s vehicle was also searched and additional bundles of tobacco were discovered.

She was charged with crossing the guard line with items prohibited, trafficking methamphetamines and violation of oath.

“We salute the hundreds of dedicated officers for upholding integrity and ensuring contraband stays out of the hands of offenders in our facilities, regardless of how it may be delivered,” Joan Heath, director of the Office of Public Affairs, said in an email to WALB.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gnat season has just started creating more ways for the bugs to enter your home or in your...
Gnat season is on the rise in South Georgia: How to prevent them
All three shooting incidents happened Thursday.
Victims in deadly Moultrie shootings identified
Jennifer Dyson, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault, violation of the noise ordinance...
Thomasville police: Woman being arrested for loud music reaches for gun
Graduates moving their tassels from right to left.
ASU graduates over 870 students at spring commencement
Rayshanna Byron is a 24-year-old business owner in Valdosta.
Valdosta small business owner helping other business owners ‘bloom’

Latest News

The fight happened at Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Tifton.
Brawl erupts at downtown Tifton restaurant during Cinco de Mayo weekend
Fifty-three students will become the first doctors of osteopathic medicine to graduate from...
First class of doctors to graduate from PCOM
No injuries or casualties were reported, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.
1 displaced in Valdosta apartment fire
The Albany Boys & Girls Club, which has partnered with the coroner and the Swim for Life...
Dougherty Co. coroner to host 6th annual Swim for Life program