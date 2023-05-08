First class of doctors to graduate from PCOM

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The first class of doctors will graduate from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine South Georgia, also known as PCOM, on May 25.

According to the release, 53 students will become the first doctors of osteopathic medicine.

According to the release, this will be the campus’ second commencement along with having the first class of physicians to graduate from the institution.

The release said PCOM South Georgia first opened its doors in Moultrie in fall 2019 as the only medical school in Southwest Georgia. The institution’s mission is to provide medical care in underserved rural areas.

James Matney, chief executive officer and president of Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie, will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 commencement.

The commencement will begin at 1 p.m. on May 25 at the University of Georgia Conference Center in Tifton.

For more information, click here.

