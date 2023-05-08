Ask the Expert
Brunswick community gathers to celebrate Ahmaud Arbery’s Birthday

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The Brunswick Community is celebrating the life of a man taken too soon.

Ahmaud Arbery would have turned 29-years-old on Monday.

He was gunned down while on a jog more than three years ago.

The three men convicted of his murder sit behind bars for the rest of their lives.

Over the weekend, community and family members gathered to remember and celebrate Ahmaud.

His father says it’s important to celebrate the person he was.

“His life is going to be celebrated every day because he was that kind of kid. Because this is kind of life he wanted. Because he always wanted to bring people together. He was loved. Ahmaud is a child you can’t forget,” said Marcus Arbery Sr.

Former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson was charged with meddling in the police investigation.

Attorneys for the men found guilty- Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William “Rody” Bryan filed appeals for their federal convictions back in March.

