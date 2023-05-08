Ask the Expert
Brawl erupts at downtown Tifton restaurant during Cinco de Mayo weekend

The fight happened at Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Tifton.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An altercation led to a brawl at a Tifton Mexican restaurant during the Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The fight happened at Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Tifton.

Video of the fight and photos of reported damage to the restaurant are circulating on social media.

WALB News 10 is working to learn more from the Tifton Police Department about the incident and if any charges were filed. WALB News 10′s Alicia Lewis is speaking with the owner of Don Julio’s to learn more about the incident.

