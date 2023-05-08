Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD: Man ‘grazed’ by bullet during shooting

No arrests from the shooting were listed in the report.
No arrests from the shooting were listed in the report.(WTOC)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was “grazed” by a bullet after a shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

An officer said he first heard the gunshots near the intersection of Nottingham Way and Stuart Avenue.

After seeing two vehicles in the area of the gunshots drive away from the scene, Albany officers tried to make a traffic stop on one of the vehicles.

According to a report, an officer ordered the driver of the vehicle to put his hands up; that’s when the victim told the officer he had been shot.

The victim told police that he was leaving a nearby Waffle House on North Westover Boulevard and was headed to an apartment in the Nottingham Way area when the shooting happened.

APD said there was a wound in the middle of the victim’s back that looked like he was “grazed by a bullet.”

No arrests from the shooting were listed in the report. Police say they are still actively investigating.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gnat season has just started creating more ways for the bugs to enter your home or in your...
Gnat season is on the rise in South Georgia: How to prevent them
All three shooting incidents happened Thursday.
Victims in deadly Moultrie shootings identified
She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking
Jennifer Dyson, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault, violation of the noise ordinance...
Thomasville police: Woman being arrested for loud music reaches for gun
Graduates moving their tassels from right to left.
ASU graduates over 870 students at spring commencement

Latest News

Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant leaves restaurant damaged
Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant leaves restaurant damaged
Mental health expert talks prevention after recent shootings
Mental health expert talks prevention after recent shootings
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
One person arrested, two others released in connection to North Monroe St. shooting in Tallahassee
WALB
Mental health expert weighs in on shootings