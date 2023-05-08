APD: Man ‘grazed’ by bullet during shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was “grazed” by a bullet after a shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

An officer said he first heard the gunshots near the intersection of Nottingham Way and Stuart Avenue.

After seeing two vehicles in the area of the gunshots drive away from the scene, Albany officers tried to make a traffic stop on one of the vehicles.

According to a report, an officer ordered the driver of the vehicle to put his hands up; that’s when the victim told the officer he had been shot.

The victim told police that he was leaving a nearby Waffle House on North Westover Boulevard and was headed to an apartment in the Nottingham Way area when the shooting happened.

APD said there was a wound in the middle of the victim’s back that looked like he was “grazed by a bullet.”

No arrests from the shooting were listed in the report. Police say they are still actively investigating.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.