1 displaced in Valdosta apartment fire

No injuries or casualties were reported, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.
No injuries or casualties were reported, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to an early morning structure fire at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of N. Barack Obama Boulevard.

At 12:25 a.m. on Monday, the first fire unit arrived within three minutes to find smoke coming from the complex.

The post said no occupants were inside the residence at the time and the fire was quickly brought under control.

According to the post, one man was displaced as a result of the fire and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the Facebook post by the VFD, the Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

