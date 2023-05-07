Ask the Expert
Gnat season is on the rise in South Georgia: How to prevent them

People in the community said that they haven’t found a method that truly works.
By Fallon Howard
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s gnat season— the time when bugs come out as warmer weather approaches.

“I think it’s actually for mosquitos, but it seems to work a little bit for the gnats too. Not very much but it does work some,” Kristen Carter, Leesburg resident, said.

The “Gnat Line” usually runs through middle Georgia, keeping the majority of the pests in middle and south Georgia. In a report from 2019, experts and meteorologists said that cleaner rivers are the reason for the uptick.

WALB posted to Facebook asking how south Georgians deal with the pests in a social media post, and it got a lot of responses, including wearing a mask, staying indoors, or for some people, it doesn’t bother them at all.

Although it is natural for women or men to want to use perfume or cologne that is one thing that naturally draws gnats to you.

“Bug spray, spraying it on me and making sure I use Off spray that really helps,” Alina Jackson, Albany resident, said.

One Albany resident offers a unique tip that she finds helpful for her.

“I have a fan and a spray that comes with it, and so I spray and fan at the same time. So, you know they go away when they see stuff like that,” Haidynn Muff, Albany resident, said.

According to an article by Forbes, using vinegar traps is another effective way to kills gnats.

If you would like more way to prevent gnat you can find them here.

