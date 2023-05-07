First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A high-pressure system will remain the dominant factor in the forecast for the short term which will help maintain warm and mostly fair conditions. We will see a few clouds tonight along with Low temperatures dropping down into the low to mid-60s. Moving into Monday, a cluster of storms will develop to our north and dive southward into the Atlanta area first. However, models do not show this main line reaching us. However, a few showers and thunderstorms could develop due to some outflow of this storm system for the area north of Highway 280. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds, lightning, and brief downpours. Otherwise, it looks like temperatures will climb into the 80s with isolated 90s. Moreover, conditions for everyone south of Highway 280 will be a sun and clouds mix for many on Monday with isolated pockets of rainfall due to daytime heating.

Winds will remain more southerly and southwesterly, so plenty of warm and moist air across the region even into the middle of the work week. This continues a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. A weak backdoor front is forecast to slowly approach the area by Wednesday and make it through the region by Friday. After this front passes, rain chances are forecast to be lower into Mother’s Day weekend as high pressure returns overhead. High temperatures will be remaining in the mid-80s to low 90s throughout most of the period. Lows will mainly remain in the mid to upper 60s through the entire week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.