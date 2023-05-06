Man convicted in 2021 Douglas shooting death

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was convicted in a 2021 Douglas murder case on Wednesday.

Kendrick Mizell, 29, was convicted of felony murder in the death of Antravious Johnson, 22, per the Douglas Police Department. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On Feb. 28, 2021, Douglas police reported that Johnson was found in a parked vehicle in the 900 block of South Gaskin Avenue with multiple fatal gunshot wounds.

The jury reached the guilty verdict in less than an hour, according to a release.

