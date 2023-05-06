Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Forecast

We are dealing with a renewed chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another warm and mostly rain-free evening here in southwest Georgia, with a very similar condition starting to take over tomorrow as well as a strong ridge remaining over the area. We’ll have a mild night in store with lows in the mid-60s. The only impact possible will be a chance for fog along and east of I-75, but chances remain fairly low on this threat.

Sunday has the opportunity for an afternoon shower or thunderstorms, but a majority of us will stay dry as temperatures peak around the middle 80s. Overnight lows will only fall into the mid-60s overnight on Sunday. That ridging will dominate the forecast at the start of the work week. However, changes quickly happen Monday night into the middle of the work week. Most showers and thunderstorms will be isolated to scattered chances that will be driven by daytime heating in southwest Georgia. This means not everyone will be getting rain during this time, but the chance is equal across the entire area. This type of pattern is not atypical for this time of year. Temperatures-wise for the week will be on a warming and much muggier trend as easterly and southerly flow takes over. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s by the middle of the week. We may even need to start watching heat indices on a few of those days as well. Overnight lows will also be warm sitting in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three shooting incidents happened Thursday.
Victims in deadly Moultrie shootings identified
Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the two...
Suspected shooter, 1 victim identified in deadly Moultrie shootings
Ady Hester says two girls assaulted her at a Bibb County rest stop.
Valdosta mom speaks out after daughter assaulted at Ga. rest stop
Jennifer Dyson, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault, violation of the noise ordinance...
Thomasville police: Woman being arrested for loud music reaches for gun
This is the original social media threat that alerted school officials and parents.
South Ga. schools experience nationwide school shooting hoax

Latest News

Tommie's First Alert Forecast 05/06/23 6 PM
Tommie First Alert Forecast 05/06/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend warm and humid
Weekend warm and humid with a few showers
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday May 5
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather