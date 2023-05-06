First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another warm and mostly rain-free evening here in southwest Georgia, with a very similar condition starting to take over tomorrow as well as a strong ridge remaining over the area. We’ll have a mild night in store with lows in the mid-60s. The only impact possible will be a chance for fog along and east of I-75, but chances remain fairly low on this threat.

Sunday has the opportunity for an afternoon shower or thunderstorms, but a majority of us will stay dry as temperatures peak around the middle 80s. Overnight lows will only fall into the mid-60s overnight on Sunday. That ridging will dominate the forecast at the start of the work week. However, changes quickly happen Monday night into the middle of the work week. Most showers and thunderstorms will be isolated to scattered chances that will be driven by daytime heating in southwest Georgia. This means not everyone will be getting rain during this time, but the chance is equal across the entire area. This type of pattern is not atypical for this time of year. Temperatures-wise for the week will be on a warming and much muggier trend as easterly and southerly flow takes over. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s by the middle of the week. We may even need to start watching heat indices on a few of those days as well. Overnight lows will also be warm sitting in the mid to upper 60s.

