ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An overcast dominated as areas of light rain quickly pushed east across SGA Friday afternoon. Other than a few sprinkles, dry conditions continue through the evening. Overnight partial clearing and seasonably mild with lows low-mid 60s.

For the weekend warm and humid with a sun/cloud mix on Saturday. East coast sea breeze will push isolated showers westward during the afternoon. Most remain dry but it’ll be warm and humid as highs rise into the low-mid 80s. Almost a carbon copy Sunday, warm mid 80s and humid as a few showers pass through the afternoon.

Next week rain chances daily as a summer-time weather pattern takes over. Scattered showers and t’storms Monday and Tuesday then isolated the rest of the week. Prepare for hotter temperatures and higher humidity. Above average highs in the upper 80s low 90s and lows mid-upper 60s.

