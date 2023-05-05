Victims in deadly Moultrie shootings identified

Suspected shooter also identified
All three shooting incidents happened Thursday.
All three shooting incidents happened Thursday.(Source: Tanner Strickland, Felicia Mcgough)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - All three victims in three deadly shootings that happened Thursday in Moultrie have been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

The victims:
  • Susie Arnold, 50
  • Hilda Marshall, 74
  • Amia Smith, 41

The suspected shooter was identified as Kentavious White, 26.

The shooting incidents:

The shootings happened Thursday morning.

The Moultrie Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in the investigation after a man, later identified as White, and a woman, later identified as Smith, were found dead at a McDonald’s in the 500 block of First Avenue SE.

The GBI said White called Smith to the door at the restaurant and she was shot to death. The GBI said White then went into the restaurant and shot himself.

In the second shooting, Arnold, who has been identified as White’s mother, was found with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of 6th Street SW. She later died at the hospital.

In the third shooting, which happened at a house right next to where Arnold was shot, Marshall was found shot to death. Marshall was White’s grandmother and lived next door to Arnold.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspected shooter, 1 victim identified in deadly Moultrie shootings

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team and Lenah Allen
Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the three shooting incidents that law enforcement started investigating on Thursday morning, according to officials.

Crime

Suspected shooter, 1 victim identified in deadly Moultrie shootings

Updated: 13 hours ago
Two of the victims, which are currently unnamed by authorities, were related to the suspected shooter.

Crime

Valdosta mom speaks out after daughter assaulted at Ga. rest stop

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Petrie
Ady’s mom says she’s going to advocate for surveillance cameras in all rest areas. Especially since they’re open 24 hours.

Crime

Flock Safety technology helps prevent crime across Ga.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Taite
The cameras are slowly, but surely making their way across Southwest Georgia.

Latest News

News

Flock Safety technology prevents crime across GA

Updated: 17 hours ago
Albany has been using Flock Safety technology for a little more than a month now. Gunshot detectors and license plate readers are part of the technology.

Hurricane Coverage

‘Hurricane Hunter’ planes help gather storm data, what to know as hurricane season approaches

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Anthony Bordanaro
NOAA uses three aircraft, two of which are active now, to run into hurricanes and gather data.

Crime

Moultrie residents react to deadly shootings

Updated: 18 hours ago
The identities of those killed and the suspected shooter have not been released yet.

News

Valdosta mom speaks out after daughter assaulted at Ga. rest stop

Updated: 19 hours ago
It all happened when the family stopped at a rest stop in Bibb County.

Crime

4 dead, including suspected shooter, in Moultrie shootings

Updated: 19 hours ago
Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the shootings that law enforcement started investigating on Thursday morning.

Community

Albany among top 10 cheapest cities to live in the U.S., survey says

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
Albany ranked ninth in a list of the top 10 cheapest cities to live in the United States.