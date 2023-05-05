Victims in deadly Moultrie shootings identified

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - All three victims in three deadly shootings that happened Thursday in Moultrie have been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

The victims:

Susie Arnold, 50

Hilda Marshall, 74

Amia Smith, 41

The suspected shooter was identified as Kentavious White, 26.

The shooting incidents:

The shootings happened Thursday morning.

The Moultrie Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in the investigation after a man, later identified as White, and a woman, later identified as Smith, were found dead at a McDonald’s in the 500 block of First Avenue SE.

The GBI said White called Smith to the door at the restaurant and she was shot to death. The GBI said White then went into the restaurant and shot himself.

In the second shooting, Arnold, who has been identified as White’s mother, was found with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of 6th Street SW. She later died at the hospital.

In the third shooting, which happened at a house right next to where Arnold was shot, Marshall was found shot to death. Marshall was White’s grandmother and lived next door to Arnold.

