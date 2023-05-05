Ask the Expert
Valdosta small business owner helping other business owners ‘bloom’

She isn’t only paving the way for her body contouring business, but she’s paving the way for 15 other small business owners in Valdosta and Lowndes County.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - National Small Business Week is coming to an end, but some business owners said they’re just getting started.

Rayshanna Byron is a 24-year-old business owner who cut the ribbon on a 16-suite studio called Blooming Body Beauty Studio on Friday.

“I definitely would not have seen myself here three years ago,” Byron said. “This here is a one-stop shop in Valdosta, Georgia for all self-care needs. Whether it’s hair, nails, lashes, facials, waxing, body contouring. You name it, we have it here to take care of you. Let us know what you need, and we’ll be sure to service you.”

Rayshanna Byron isn’t only paving the way for her body contouring business with Blooming Body Beauty Studio, but she’s paving the way for 15 other small business owners in Valdosta and Lowndes County. (Source: WALB)

Byron isn’t only paving the way for her body contouring business with Blooming Body Beauty Studio, but she’s paving the way for 15 other small business owners in Valdosta and Lowndes County.

“It’s a great experience because I really have never done something like this before. So, I think being in here will help get my business out there,” Jalonda Davis, owner of a small business at Blooming Body Beauty Studio, said. “At first, I was just in the back of my mom’s daycare, and a lot of people didn’t know I was back there. So I believe it’ll bring a lot of opportunities to my business.”

Byron purchased the space for her studio back in February. She said she can’t believe she was able to accomplish so much and fill every suite in just three months. Especially because she also started off renting a small suite from someone else.

Rayshanna Byron, far right, isn't only paving the way for herself, but 15 other women business owners in Valdosta and Lowndes County too.(Source: WALB)

“I started my business two years ago and every single year, around the same time in March, God elevated my business more and more. And it just keeps getting bigger, and bigger. So, I can’t wait to see what’s going to continue to happen because I know that the prosperity is going to continue to come,” Byron said.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce is welcoming the community to enjoy another small business in the Azalea City.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

