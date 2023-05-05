Valdosta mom speaks out after daughter assaulted at Ga. rest stop

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly assaulting another juvenile at a Georgia rest area. This all happened when a Valdosta family stopped at a rest stop in Bibb County.

Ady, 8, and her mom, Hayley, were in a Georgia rest stop bathroom in Bibb County when two 12-year-old twin sisters allegedly assaulted Ady by pulling her hair.

“I don’t ever want to go back to that place again. I was scared and nervous. I didn’t know what was going on for a minute,” Ady said.

The two juveniles were arrested for simple battery and later released. One main issue Hayley has is the safety measures that are being taken at rest areas. She says she believes it took the police almost 15 minutes to arrive.

“Which you know in 2023, that’s kind of crazy. There’s absolutely no security cameras at these rest areas that are open 24 hours a day. I really want to advocate making that change and getting security cameras at all the rest areas,” Hayley said.

Hayley Hester is the mother of Ady Hester who witnessed two juveniles pull her daughter's hair and squeeze her face. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Department of Transportation says they only oversee the maintenance of these facilities. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office tells WALB they do have officers that patrol the rest area. But they didn’t say there would be any additional safety measures put in place.

“The mom of the two juveniles showed up and stated that they were homeless. And that they had been recently living at a hotel but had recently gotten kicked out due to the girls’ behavior,” Hayley said. “This was three o’clock in the afternoon. Those girls should’ve been in school instead of at that rest area.”

According to the incident report, the two juveniles were supposed to appear in court on Wednesday for a simple battery charge and a shoplifting charge. WALB contacted the district attorney’s office to see if they appeared but we were unable to make contact with them as of this posting.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sent over some safety tips that they encourage people to follow while at rest areas.

Make sure that you stop at well-lit rest areas.

Be alert and aware of your surroundings.

Stay in groups when stopping, if possible.

If you see something or someone suspicious contact your local law enforcement or dial 911.

“You know it’s definitely made us more cautious. Me particularly more anxious out in public. Definitely changing the way that we do bathroom breaks from here on out,” Hayley said.

Ady’s mom says she’s going to advocate for surveillance cameras in all rest areas, especially since they’re open 24 hours.

