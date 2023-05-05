UPDATE: Three suspects captured after double shooting near Tallahassee bank

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were apprehended in south Georgia in connection to the shooting of two people near a Tallahassee bank on Friday, said law enforcement.

TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting (WCTV)

The victims, a man and a woman, were left in serious condition after being shot near the Envision Credit Union on North Monroe Street around 11:15 a.m., said a Tallahassee Police Department Spokesperson. The agency publicly shared a photo of a white pick-up truck with an FSU-Alabama house-divided license plate that was believed to have been involved.

TPD searching for white pickup truck connected to shooting (TPD)

Several hours later, the truck was spotted across state lines in South Georgia by a Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services staff member, TCSO Captain Steven Jones told WCTV’S Katie Kaplan.

The staff member reported the sighting over the radio around 2 p.m., and several TCSO Deputies, as well as the Thomasville Police Department, responded, he said. A short pursuit ensued until the driver of the truck lost control and spun out near North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cairo Road, Jones said.

According to Jones, one suspect was captured around 2:30 p.m. after bailing out of the wrecked vehicle. The second was allegedly found in an area the chase had passed through. A gun was found inside the wrecked vehicle, he said.

Two of the suspects were arrested and are expected to face charges in Thomas County. One is “related to charges out of Tallahassee,” Jones said. The second pertains to traffic violations from fleeing authorities in Georgia, along with “charges out of Tallahassee,” he added.

A third suspect was also detained for questioning, according to Tallahassee Police. No arrests have been made by TPD yet.

The suspects would be held at the Thomas County Jail until they were extradited back to Tallahassee to face any potential charges there, said Jones. The truck would be impounded at a secure location to ensure it is preserved for TPD’s investigation, he said.

Neither the suspects nor the victims have been identified and the relationship between them has not been made clear. However, during a media briefing from the shooting scene earlier in the day, TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said the group knew each other and had been riding in the truck together at the time of the shooting.

The shooting did not take place inside the bank and there is no indication the building was targeted, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

