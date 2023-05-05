Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Thomasville police: Woman being arrested for loud music reaches for gun

Jennifer Dyson, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault, violation of the noise ordinance...
Jennifer Dyson, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault, violation of the noise ordinance and disturbing the peace.(Source: Thomasville Police Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested by Thomasville police for reaching for a gun during her arrest for another offense, according to the agency.

Jennifer Dyson, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault, violation of the noise ordinance and disturbing the peace.

Thomasville police say that they were called to a home in the 500 block of West Calhoun Street to loud music on April 28. When officers say they asked Dyson to turn down her music, Dyson reportedly turned it up louder.

While she was being arrested for that incident, Thomasville police say White then reportedly reached for a firearm. Police were able to gain control of the firearm and no injuries were reported.

She is currently being held in the Thomas County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the two...
Suspected shooter, 1 victim identified in deadly Moultrie shootings
All three shooting incidents happened Thursday.
Victims in deadly Moultrie shootings identified
Ady Hester says two girls assaulted her at a Bibb County rest stop.
Valdosta mom speaks out after daughter assaulted at Ga. rest stop
The woman's body has since been taken by investigators for an autopsy.
Valdosta police: Woman killed after reportedly being hit by a vehicle
Grace Adkins is retiring from Westwood Schools, a private, Christian school in Camilla.
Southwest Ga. teacher to retire after 78 years

Latest News

WALB
South GA Schools experience nationwide school shooting hoax
All three shooting incidents happened Thursday.
Victims in deadly Moultrie shootings identified
Annabelle's family says words can't express how thankful they are for their community.
Lowndes Co. community comes together to raise money for 6-year-old fighting cancer for the second time
Rayshanna Byron is a 24-year-old business owner in Valdosta.
Valdosta small business owner helping other business owners ‘bloom’