Thomasville police: Woman being arrested for loud music reaches for gun

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested by Thomasville police for reaching for a gun during her arrest for another offense, according to the agency.

Jennifer Dyson, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault, violation of the noise ordinance and disturbing the peace.

Thomasville police say that they were called to a home in the 500 block of West Calhoun Street to loud music on April 28. When officers say they asked Dyson to turn down her music, Dyson reportedly turned it up louder.

While she was being arrested for that incident, Thomasville police say White then reportedly reached for a firearm. Police were able to gain control of the firearm and no injuries were reported.

She is currently being held in the Thomas County Jail.

