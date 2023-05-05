South GA Schools experience nationwide school shooting hoax

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County school parents woke up this morning to a social media threat to shoot up a school and everyone in it. That same threat was seen in Valdosta, Florida, and other states.

This online threat created some social media panic, but Dougherty and Valdosta schools quickly realized it was a nationwide hoax.

“Of course, that created panic, rightfully so, across our entire county. And it’s been going on. I’m getting texts even now as we speak about that,” Chief Deputy, John Budensiek, Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek is with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Stuart, Florida. He is one of the officers who responded to the school threats. (WALB)

The post reads, “I will make history as the top school slaughter,” which turned out to be a hoax. But law enforcement agencies said they take every threat seriously.

“I don’t want our residents, students, parents, or deputies to just be like, ‘Okay, this is white noise. This is our new normal.’ Because someday it may be real,” Deputy Budensiek said.

Parents should collaborate with their local news organizations and law enforcement before unknowingly sharing false information.

“Our job behind the scenes is to check the validity of every single thing we get in. We can’t report what is not reported to us by police, by school systems,” News Manager at WALB, Jamie Worsley, said. “Because if so, we give everyone and anyone a platform on social media, in our email, or on our news tip line to say anything.”

Jamie Worsley is a WALB News Manager. (WALB)

“No threat made against any individual or any school system or agency is going to be taken lightly,” Director of Safety and Security for Valdosta City Schools, Sabrina Smith, said. “It is going to be taken seriously and we would request that law enforcement would prosecute to the fullest extent of the law in which they typically do.”

Yesterday, Dougherty County Comprehensive High School received a bomb threat. After doing a sweep of the building, DCSS police found nothing.

The school stated in part, “The all-clear has been given and normal school operations have resumed. Our police department is investigating the origin of the call.”

