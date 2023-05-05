Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Mercer junior and Albany native honored as Newman Civic Fellow

Yash Jani is being recognized as a Newman Civic Fellow.
Yash Jani is being recognized as a Newman Civic Fellow.(Source: Mercer)
By Felicity Felder
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - The Newman Civic Fellowship recognizes college students who are dedicated to bringing about constructive change locally or worldwide.

Yash Jani, a junior at Mercer University, has been selected out of 154 student civic leaders to represent the 2023-24 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows.

Jani is majoring in neuroscience and Stamps Scholar hailing from Albany. He will be alongside students from 38 other states, along with Washington D.C. and Mexico, to form the cohort.

“Growing up in Albany, I recognized the widespread issues in my community, particularly obstacles to attaining adequate health care resources for indigent, underserved populations,” Jani said. “I recognized the value of preventative measures in bettering the lives of these individuals as well as the health of my community, which not only fueled my passion for community engagement but also led me to Mercer.”

During Jani’s high school years, he founded a nonprofit organization called Ray of Hope Foundation for Grieving Children. He personally had a tie with grief through the loss of a cousin who developed a terminal illness. Because of this, it impacted him and his loved ones.

Ray of Hope was established by Jani in 2019 and has now grown to three sites and raised more than $25,000 to offer grieving services to kids whose parents are receiving hospice care.

The expansion of the organization to provide aid to youngsters throughout the State of Georgia is his next objective. A successful expansion that would strengthen the local community’s ability to help the mental health and well-being of kids who are grieving.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the two...
Suspected shooter, 1 victim identified in deadly Moultrie shootings
All three shooting incidents happened Thursday.
Victims in deadly Moultrie shootings identified
Ady Hester says two girls assaulted her at a Bibb County rest stop.
Valdosta mom speaks out after daughter assaulted at Ga. rest stop
The woman's body has since been taken by investigators for an autopsy.
Valdosta police: Woman killed after reportedly being hit by a vehicle
Grace Adkins is retiring from Westwood Schools, a private, Christian school in Camilla.
Southwest Ga. teacher to retire after 78 years

Latest News

Annabelle's family says words can't express how thankful they are for their community.
Lowndes Co. community comes together to raise money for 6-year-old fighting cancer for the second time
Rayshanna Byron is a 24-year-old business owner in Valdosta.
Valdosta small business owner helping other business owners ‘bloom’
WALB
Valdosta small business owner helping other business owners 'bloom'
Photo of former Americus Fire Chief Allen Erkhart
Former Americus fire chief passes away