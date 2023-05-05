Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area caught fire Friday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston.

Officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant, Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland said. The city of Deer Park said in an advisory that there was no shelter-in-place order for residents.

Shell is conducting their own air quality monitoring but the city has yet to receive an update, said Kaitlyn Bluejacket, a spokesperson for the city of Deer Park. She said they have been advised by Shell that there is no need at the time to shelter in place, but that the city would update residents if that becomes the case.

Fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, who is leading the response, Gilliland said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said in a statement that his office has been assured that the situation is “under control” and that all employees have been accounted. Garcia urged people to avoid the area but said there is no shelter-in-place currently in effect.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal, according to Garcia.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality officials said in a statement that they are responding to the industrial fire and have deployed air monitoring assets from the Houston, Beaumont and Austin offices to support local response.

Shell officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the two...
Suspected shooter, 1 victim identified in deadly Moultrie shootings
All three shooting incidents happened Thursday.
Victims in deadly Moultrie shootings identified
Ady Hester says two girls assaulted her at a Bibb County rest stop.
Valdosta mom speaks out after daughter assaulted at Ga. rest stop
The woman's body has since been taken by investigators for an autopsy.
Valdosta police: Woman killed after reportedly being hit by a vehicle
Grace Adkins is retiring from Westwood Schools, a private, Christian school in Camilla.
Southwest Ga. teacher to retire after 78 years

Latest News

This is the original social media threat that alerted school officials and parents.
South GA Schools experience nationwide school shooting hoax
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college...
Proud Boys 1/6 verdict boosts Justice Dept. in Trump probe
In a video deposition, Donald Trump looks at a photo of E. Jean Carroll and thought it was his...
Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll case released
WALB
South GA Schools experience nationwide school shooting hoax
In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet