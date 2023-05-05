Former Americus fire chief passes away
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A former Americus fire chief has passed away, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Allen Erkhart died on Thursday at a hospital in Dothan, Alabama, per his obituary. He was 70.
Funeral details and information are still being worked out by Americus-based Aldridge Funeral Services.
