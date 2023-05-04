Ask the Expert
Warming trend with showers for the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fine spring weather continues across SGA. Tons of sunshine and pleasantly warm upper 70s low 80s this afternoon.

Tonight, clouds roll back in therefore not as cool but still below average low-mid 50s.

Under a mostly cloudy sky warmth starts building tomorrow as highs top low-mid 80s. Don’t be alarmed by a passing shower or two as mostly dry conditions prevail.

For the weekend an early taste of summer slips in with daily chances of rain but not a washout. Isolated to scattered showers of 20-30% will wet only a few locations. However, everyone will the heat as highs top mid-upper 80s.

Next week a summer-time weather pattern takes over. Highs reach upper 80s low 90s with mild lows mid-upper 60s.

