Valdosta police: Woman killed after reportedly being hit by a vehicle

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A person was found dead in a Valdosta roadway on Tuesday after police were told she was hit by a vehicle, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said when they got to the 1600 block of East Park Avenue they found a 49-year-old woman lying unresponsive in the road.

Though first responders tried first aid maneuvers on the victim, she was pronounced dead at the scene, VPD said.

The woman’s body has since been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Valdosta police and traffic units are still investigating the incident.

We are working to confirm the identity of the woman. We will update you once we learn more.

