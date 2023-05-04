Ask the Expert
Teen accused of fatally shooting pregnant 16-year-old

Brenton Brumfield, 15, is under arrest and being charged for the murder of 16-year-old Kamori Lake, who was 3-and-a-half months pregnant.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A 15-year-old boy from Mississippi is facing murder charges after police say he fatally shot a 16-year-old girl. Three others are also facing charges in the case.

WLOX reports that 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield was arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kamori Lake, who was 3-and-a-half months pregnant.

Police responded to a Gulfport apartment complex around 1:21 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of the shooting. Lake had been taken to the hospital about 1:10 p.m., where she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The 16-year-old had just found out she was having a baby boy, according to WLOX.

As the investigation progressed, police say they determined Brumfield had pointed a firearm at Lake and discharged it, causing the fatal injury.

“This heinous crime will not go unpunished,” police told WLOX.

Brumfield is charged with second-degree murder and homicide of an unborn child. He is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Three other people, two of them teenagers, are charged with hindering the prosecution of another in relation to the case. Jamarrion Jackson, 19, is in custody on a bond of $25,000. The two teens, 13 and 17, were taken to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

