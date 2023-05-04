State representatives educate south GA community on 2023 legislative session

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s imperative to stay current with the legislation that has been passed after each legislative session but actually understanding the laws being passed is just as important.

Several community partners came together and hosted a 2023 Legislative session recap with several different state representatives. Two big topics were the success of HB 189, and the $66 million budget cut for the University System of Georgia schools.

HB 189 will allow trucks carrying logging and farming to weigh more than the current limit of 84,000 pounds. Several state leaders said this will benefit the state of Georgia tremendously.

“If you take a small family logging business that’s got a skidder, a machine, and two loaders. If they move about 60 loads a week, they’re going to average at about 1.7 million dollars in gross revenue,” Russ Goodman, Senator of Georgia’s 8th District, said. “So the difference between 84,000 and 88,000 pounds for that small family business results in about 154,000 swings throughout a year.”

Valdosta State University (VSU) took a budget cut this session. Residents and community leaders said this needs to be addressed as it brings a lot of money to Lowndes County.

“When we look at the cut that was made, it was a $66 million dollar cut. But that’s on a nine-billion-dollar budget,” Senator Goodman, said. “And one of the things we have to address as well is the declining enrollment at a lot of these universities. Any business will tell you that if you see sales go down, you have to adjust your budget for what your enrollment is.”

Senator Goodman said there were over 1,600 bills introduced, and over 300 of them passed.

“After the session, it’s always good to hear from our delegation to really learn what happened during their 40 days in session, but also to see what we should be aware of,” Christie Moore, President of the Valdosta- Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s so vitally important particularly as business owners and community leaders that we stay up to date on what has been passed during the legislation. Because these things do impact our everyday lives.”

Other measures and budget cuts may also have an effect on residents of South Georgia. Georgia State Senator Russ Goodman, Georgia House of Representatives John LaHood, James Burchett, and John Corbett were all invited by Lowndes County to educate the community.

“We are truly blessed in South Georgia to have a delegation that is very passionate about supporting both agriculture and manufacturing or small businesses. And making sure that the leaders in Atlanta don’t forget that we exist,” Moore said.

Over 100 community members showed up to the luncheon to not only learn the bills that did pass into law, but the bills that didn’t pass, why they didn’t pass, and if they’ll be revisited in the next legislative session, or not.

“Some things that didn’t get passed and tend to be a perennial issue is gambling. That always comes back up. So, you have horse racing, casino gambling, online sports betting,” Senator Goodman, said. “Every time that you get new people in, they tend to make another swing at things. So I definitely see those being votes that we’ll have to take again next session.”

Senator Goodman said it’s important for residents, business owners, and community leaders to stay up to date with legislation.

“Pay a lot of attention to what we do in Atlanta because at the end of the day what we do is affecting 10.75 million Georgians,” Senator Goodman, said. “Email us, text us, and let us know what your thoughts and concerns are because at the end of the day; we’re representatives of the people.”

This isn’t the first time community partners held this event they said now that COVID is slowing down, they will start having more to further inform.

