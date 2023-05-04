Ricky Fulton signs Letter of Intent to Peru State College

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ricky Fulton Jr began his journey to the next level as a Bulldog but finished as a Yellowjacket and is looking forward to becoming a Bobcat.

“I miss football. I’m not going lie I miss playing, I miss the pads. I miss contact and all that so knowing that I’m on the way to new beginnings I’m really excited,” said Fulton.

Fulton signed his letter of intent to play football at Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska. A program he feels treated him like family.

“I love the way the coaches always support me like they made trips 17 hours twice to come see me and they never asked me to come see them. Always made a bond and the love feel real.””

The star running back amassed over 1,000 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns his senior season all while maintaining a 3.8 GPA. His mom knew he had a bright future as a student athlete at a young age.

“When he was about 4 or 5 he played for the YMCA and he used to be so spectacular when he played football. Then when he went up and got into school I knew he was special because they started testing him for gifted stuff,” said Fulton’s mom Kenyetta Burkes.

Fulton shared this day not only with his family and current teammates, but his old teammates from right up the road came to help him celebrate this big day.

“All our love was way bigger than football. Like it was way bigger than that it was more of a family type we’ll ride or die for each other. It’s big that they’re here. That’s real.”

The rule at TCC is that you have to spend two years on Varsity to become letterman, but Coach Rogers couldn’t send Fulton up north without something to help fight the cold.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah weather ain’t never been a problem. I love football so I’m ready to play in whatever it comes with.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.