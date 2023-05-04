Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Ricky Fulton signs Letter of Intent to Peru State College

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ricky Fulton Jr began his journey to the next level as a Bulldog but finished as a Yellowjacket and is looking forward to becoming a Bobcat.

“I miss football. I’m not going lie I miss playing, I miss the pads. I miss contact and all that so knowing that I’m on the way to new beginnings I’m really excited,” said Fulton.

Fulton signed his letter of intent to play football at Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska. A program he feels treated him like family.

“I love the way the coaches always support me like they made trips 17 hours twice to come see me and they never asked me to come see them. Always made a bond and the love feel real.””

The star running back amassed over 1,000 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns his senior season all while maintaining a 3.8 GPA. His mom knew he had a bright future as a student athlete at a young age.

“When he was about 4 or 5 he played for the YMCA and he used to be so spectacular when he played football. Then when he went up and got into school I knew he was special because they started testing him for gifted stuff,” said Fulton’s mom Kenyetta Burkes.

Fulton shared this day not only with his family and current teammates, but his old teammates from right up the road came to help him celebrate this big day.

“All our love was way bigger than football. Like it was way bigger than that it was more of a family type we’ll ride or die for each other. It’s big that they’re here. That’s real.”

The rule at TCC is that you have to spend two years on Varsity to become letterman, but Coach Rogers couldn’t send Fulton up north without something to help fight the cold.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah weather ain’t never been a problem. I love football so I’m ready to play in whatever it comes with.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Groves, 39, and Jackolyn Groves, 38, were arrested and taken to the Early County Jail.
Over 100 animals rescued in Blakely animal hoarding incident, 2 arrested
A new hardware store is now open and located at 1600 East Oglethorpe Blvd.
First independent-owned hardware store in Dougherty Co. opens in Albany
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Randall Craig Carr was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an...
Seminole Co. deputy charged in domestic incident
The first round of surplus tax refunds will soon be on its way to Georgian’s pockets.
First round of special tax refunds headed to eligible Georgians

Latest News

damon lewis
First Miller County basketball player signs, first time in over 15 years
Henry Hill Story
Umpire goes beyond balls and strikes
Chase Ledger staying close to home
Chase Ledger staying close to home
KJ Cochran signing with Savannah State
KJ Cochran signing with Savannah State