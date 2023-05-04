Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Officials: Victim killed in fiery crash during police pursuit identified as missing 14-year-old

Jaden Bowman, 14, was identified as the victim in a fiery crash during a police pursuit.
Jaden Bowman, 14, was identified as the victim in a fiery crash during a police pursuit.(Provided | WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - A teen who was killed in a police pursuit in April has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy, according to Indiana officials.

WPTA reports the Steuben County Coroner’s Office identified the teen killed in the April 19 pursuit as Jaden Bowman.

Authorities said Jaden was reported missing by his parents earlier that evening.

Around 11 p.m. on April 19, police said they spotted a suspicious vehicle that drove away as officers approached the car. They said the vehicle committed multiple traffic violations as it drove off.

Police said they tried to stop the driver a short distance away, but the vehicle tried to escape and led them on a pursuit. The pursuit reportedly reached up to speeds of 90 mph and eventually ended at an intersection when the vehicle went off-road and struck a tree before bursting into flames.

Officers said they were unable to rescue the driver due to “extreme heat.” Officials said they later learned the vehicle had recently been stolen.

The death investigation was handed to the Steuben County Coroner’s Office, which used DNA to identify the body on May 3.

Waterloo Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer said the coroner identified the body as belonging to 14-year-old Jaden.

WPTA interviewed Jaden’s mother, Marissa Fairchild, on April 27. She told them she had spent every day since April 20 searching for her son and that he was acting “a little funny” the evening of his disappearance. The next morning, she said she did not find him in bed.

Fairchild said she believed Jaden had gone to school that day and that it wasn’t until later when his school called her that she knew something was wrong. Fairchild said she then reported him missing to police.

Authorities said the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was requested to review the actions of the pursuing officer to “determine if there were any violations of policy or state law.”

That investigation is still pending.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast.
4 dead, including suspected shooter, in Moultrie shootings
Randall Craig Carr was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an...
Seminole Co. deputy charged in domestic incident
Grace Adkins is retiring from Westwood Schools, a private, Christian school in Camilla.
Southwest Ga. teacher to retire after 78 years
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Crystal Groves, 39, and Jackolyn Groves, 38, were arrested and taken to the Early County Jail.
Over 100 animals rescued in Blakely animal hoarding incident, 2 arrested

Latest News

Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for $17 per hour federal minimum wage
Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for $17 per hour federal minimum wage
Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for $17 per hour federal minimum wage
President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden, Harris meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows