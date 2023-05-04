Flock Safety technology prevents crime across GA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement agencies in Atlanta were able to catch Wednesday’s mass shooting suspect with the help of Flock Safety technology. That same technology is being used by police in Albany.

“Something that we know about Albany is that, unfortunately, firearm violence is very high right now,” Spokesperson for the Flock Safety technology, Holly Beilin, said. “There is quite a bit of violent crime that police are dealing with in Albany. And we know that Flock Safety is going to service the technology partner that Albany Police and local law enforcement need in order to help make the community a bit safer.”

Albany has been using Flock Safety technology for a little more than a month now. Gunshot detectors and license plate readers are part of the technology.

“These tools really are going to make Albany become cutting edge, modern,” Ward 4 Commissioner Chad Warbington said. “Really on the cutting edge of technology. These tools are not tools that are in a lot of places. Really outside of metro Atlanta, we’re going to be one of the exclusive cities outside of Atlanta that’s going to have these tools in place to the level that we’re doing.”

Cobb County, where the suspected mass shooter was captured, reportedly saw a 63% reduction in crime last year because of the same technology.

This is something the city of Albany plans on tracking as well.

“Other communities and cities that have employed this technology, they’ve shown definitely a decline in gunfire, a decline in gun violence, and a decline in crime,” Warbington said. “So absolutely, once this technology is in, within a year or two, we’re going to be tracking those items to see hopefully that the crime and the gun violence go down.”

Flock Safety Company said its mission is clear.

“Flock Safety’s mission is to eliminate crime. All crime,” Beilin said. “Not just specific crimes, not just homicides. But all crime. And we’re creating a suite of hardware and software. A platform that’s really going to be able to do that for all communities.”

Flock Safety technology is currently helping to solve crimes in over 3,000 communities in the US. But Beilin said none of this would be possible without help from law enforcement and the community as well.

