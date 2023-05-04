First Miller County basketball player signs, first time in over 15 years

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - ”I’m glad it’s over. I worked hard for this. I’m just ready for college. You know that’s the next move,” said Thomas University signee Damon Lewis.

Miller County standout Damon Lewis is taking his talents to the Rose City to play basketball for Thomas University. Lewis has always dreamed of playing on the next level and today he signed his letter of intent making him one step closer to his goal.

The nighthawks had a historic season this year earning their first ever berth into the NAIA Basketball Tournament.

A special program, Lewis would like to be apart of

“It’s other schools that were looking at me but I chose to take this because I think it’s the best choice for me to progress my game and I just want to take it to the next level.”

After playing 4 years on varsity for the Pirates, the 6′5 guard is an inspiration to the Miller County community becoming the first boys basketball signee the school has seen in over 15 years.

“It’s been one of the greatest experiences here at Miller County for him to get this point. He’s worked hard and we’re proud of him,” said Coach Sauls.

Lewis left his mark as a pirate on the court and in the classroom. He averaged 22 points per game, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks a game. A student first, he’s maintained a 3.7 GPA. Coach Sauls says the staff at Thomas University is getting an athlete that’s always willing to do things the right way.

“Coaches player. He’s that kind of player he’ll ask how long do you want me to do it? How high do I have to jump? What else can I do coach? He’s the kid that all coaches would like to coach.”

Moving just a little over an hour from home, Lewis is grateful to be close to his support system but hopes their aren’t too many pop up visits.

