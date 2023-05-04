Fire units respond to a Cordele house fire, no injuries reported

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple fire departments helped put out a Cordele house fire Thursday morning, according to Crisp County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at around 8:27 a.m. on Flintview Drive.

Firefighters say they when they first got on scene they found a single-story home where the garage was the only part of the home on fire.

Fire units from Crisp County and Sumter County contained the fire while Dooly County helped by supplying a tanker for water.

According to the Crisp County Fire Department, there were no injuries.

