Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Changes bring an early taste of summer

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Under a clear sky, unseasonably chilly 40s tonight. After the morning chill, more nice spring weather on Thursday. Sunny and warm as highs top upper 70s around 80.

Rounding up the week with a change in the weather pattern. Clouds return, not as breezy, humidity rises and a tad warmer with seasonal highs low-mid 80s on Friday. Late evening a few showers brush our western counties otherwise mostly dry.

For the weekend chances of rain but not a washout. Isolated to scattered showers of 20-30% will wet only a few locations. However, warmth builds as highs top mid-upper 80s.

Next week daily chances of rain and hotter. Temperatures rise above average upper 80s around 90 with lows mid-upper 60s. More of a summer-time weather pattern.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Craig Carr was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an...
Seminole Co. deputy charged in domestic incident
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Grace Adkins is retiring from Westwood Schools, a private, Christian school in Camilla.
Southwest Ga. teacher to retire after 78 years
A new hardware store is now open and located at 1600 East Oglethorpe Blvd.
First independent-owned hardware store in Dougherty Co. opens in Albany
Crystal Groves, 39, and Jackolyn Groves, 38, were arrested and taken to the Early County Jail.
Over 100 animals rescued in Blakely animal hoarding incident, 2 arrested

Latest News

An early taste of summer
First Alert Weather 11pm Wednesday May 4
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 05/03/24 6 PM
Tommie First Alert Forecast 05/03/23 6 PM
Each day of National Hurricane Preparedness Week will focus on a separate element of hurricane...
Hurricane Preparedness Month: Tips on preparing for a hurricane