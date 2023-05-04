Changes bring an early taste of summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Under a clear sky, unseasonably chilly 40s tonight. After the morning chill, more nice spring weather on Thursday. Sunny and warm as highs top upper 70s around 80.

Rounding up the week with a change in the weather pattern. Clouds return, not as breezy, humidity rises and a tad warmer with seasonal highs low-mid 80s on Friday. Late evening a few showers brush our western counties otherwise mostly dry.

For the weekend chances of rain but not a washout. Isolated to scattered showers of 20-30% will wet only a few locations. However, warmth builds as highs top mid-upper 80s.

Next week daily chances of rain and hotter. Temperatures rise above average upper 80s around 90 with lows mid-upper 60s. More of a summer-time weather pattern.

