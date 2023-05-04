Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

California police detain person in connection to stabbings

Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis have...
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis have left the community on edge.(CNN, KCRA, KMAX/KVOR, Google Earth)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities said they have detained a person in connection with two fatal stabbings and a third stabbing in a university town and will provide more details at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

This is the first time the Davis Police Department has said the three stabbings that occurred over a week period and terrified the community are linked. The announcement said the person was detained in connection with the two homicides and the attempted homicide.

NBC affiliate KCRA-TV in Sacramento, California, reported it captured aerial footage of police Wednesday afternoon speaking with a person near a downtown park where the second victim, a 20-year-old student at the University of California, Davis, was killed.

Officers were then seen placing the person in the back of a patrol car.

Davis is a small city about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco and 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Sacramento. There are roughly 67,000 residents in the city in addition to more than 13,000 students who live on the UC Davis campus.

Davis police did not return phone calls and emails seeking more information.

The first death was reported Thursday when officers found David Henry Breaux, 50, in downtown’s Central Park, hunched over a bench where he often sat or slept.

The second victim, Karim Abou Najm, was found Saturday night at Sycamore Park with multiple stab wounds.

A homeless woman who is in her 60s was the victim of Monday’s stabbing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast.
4 dead, including suspected shooter, in Moultrie shootings
Randall Craig Carr was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an...
Seminole Co. deputy charged in domestic incident
Grace Adkins is retiring from Westwood Schools, a private, Christian school in Camilla.
Southwest Ga. teacher to retire after 78 years
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Crystal Groves, 39, and Jackolyn Groves, 38, were arrested and taken to the Early County Jail.
Over 100 animals rescued in Blakely animal hoarding incident, 2 arrested

Latest News

Albany was in the top ten cities to live in the United States, per a new national study.
Albany among top 10 cheapest cities to live in the U.S., survey says
Mark Hamill, from right, and Billie Lourd, daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, pose...
Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four Proud Boys members have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy.
Proud Boys Trial: Four members of seditious conspiracy
The woman's body has since been taken by investigators for an autopsy.
Valdosta police: Woman killed after reportedly being hit by a vehicle