Albany among top 10 cheapest cities to live in the U.S., survey says

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new survey found that Albany was among one of the cheapest cities to live in the United States.

Kiplinger surveyed 265 urban cities and compiled a list of 25 of the cheapest places to live in the U.S.

“Although the unemployment rate runs a bit higher than the national average in Albany, the overall cost of living helps ease that pain,” the study said.

Albany was among the top 10 cities ranking at number nine. Kiplinger found that the city’s cost of living is 16.5% below the national average, with a median household income and median home value being $48,659 and $143,200, respectively.

“Folks spend nearly 17% less than the national average to reside in the metro area, thanks primarily to housing costs that run 40% below what the typical American pays,” the study said. “Groceries, utilities, healthcare and miscellaneous goods and services are also bargains, costing anywhere from 5% to 14% less than the U.S. averages.”

Read the full list of the cheapest cities here.

