Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany among top 10 cheapest cities to live in the U.S., survey says

Albany was in the top ten cities to live in the United States, per a new national study.
Albany was in the top ten cities to live in the United States, per a new national study.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new survey found that Albany was among one of the cheapest cities to live in the United States.

Kiplinger surveyed 265 urban cities and compiled a list of 25 of the cheapest places to live in the U.S.

“Although the unemployment rate runs a bit higher than the national average in Albany, the overall cost of living helps ease that pain,” the study said.

Albany was among the top 10 cities ranking at number nine. Kiplinger found that the city’s cost of living is 16.5% below the national average, with a median household income and median home value being $48,659 and $143,200, respectively.

“Folks spend nearly 17% less than the national average to reside in the metro area, thanks primarily to housing costs that run 40% below what the typical American pays,” the study said. “Groceries, utilities, healthcare and miscellaneous goods and services are also bargains, costing anywhere from 5% to 14% less than the U.S. averages.”

Read the full list of the cheapest cities here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast.
4 dead, including suspected shooter, in Moultrie shootings
Randall Craig Carr was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an...
Seminole Co. deputy charged in domestic incident
Grace Adkins is retiring from Westwood Schools, a private, Christian school in Camilla.
Southwest Ga. teacher to retire after 78 years
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Crystal Groves, 39, and Jackolyn Groves, 38, were arrested and taken to the Early County Jail.
Over 100 animals rescued in Blakely animal hoarding incident, 2 arrested

Latest News

Packets made in Fitzgerald to fight hunger.
Fitzgerald factory making food packets to fight world hunger
Fitzgerald factory making food packets to fight world hunger
Fitzgerald factory making food packets to fight world hunger
Jawoski Thomas with kids at the camp.
Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office summer camp to focus on child mental health
Albany church to host vaccination event despite end to COVID emergency declaration
Albany church to host vaccination event despite end to COVID emergency declaration