Turner Co. Commission approves first-ever liquor store, city ordinances await approval

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The first liquor store to exist in Turner County was approved Tuesday night.

Liquor stores became legal because of a county-wide referendum residents voted on in November 2022.

The site was a concrete manufacturing facility decades ago. It’s on US-41 less than a mile from city limits.

“There was a need. It’s a heavily based Christian town. It took a long time to come up to go it in, but it did finally come through,” Wesley Hughes said.

Wesley Hughes will open the store on an 11 acre property off of US-41. (WALB)

Hughes is the co-owner of the new store, to be named “Bootlegger.” His family also owns a trucking company with Hughes Industries LLC.

“I’m definitely excited to see it (this) time. I’ve been wanting to find other businesses to branch off into,” Hughes said.

The new liquor store was unanimously approved by Turner County commissioners. Hughes says he still has a lot of work to get done, but he plans to open within two months. He is the only one so far that’s applied in the county to sell liquor. County officials say opening more stores will create more revenue for the county.

The county limited itself to five liquor stores.

“It’s better to keep tax money within the city, you might as well. People have to travel 20+ miles away to go. I think it’s worth getting something here,” Hughes said.

Thankfully for Hughes, he had already bought an 11-acre property with a building about a mile outside of the Ashburn city limits. Ashburn Mayor Sandra Lumpkin thinks that building availability will be an issue in the city if and when the city approves its ordinance.

“It’s going to be kind of hard to put one in city limits because of the number of churches that are in town. There will be some challenges as far as location,” Lumpkin said.

Rebecca and Ashburn have not yet approved their ordinances. Ashburn will consider approval Thursday night. Lumpkin says the city council will discuss how many stores they’ll allow and where.

“We have two interstate exits, and I think they would definitely be of interest over there,” Lumpkin said.

Lumpkin thinks the stores will provide a great benefit to the struggling city. An Ashburn business owner told WALB off-camera that a few months ago, they were thinking of expanding. They said this economy has made it difficult for them. Now they are selling those adjacent buildings.

Sycamore approved its alcohol ordinance on Thursday, April 27. The newly approved ordinance allows two stores to operate at any one time. One is in town, and another is off exit 78 on I-75.

Stores in Sycamore city limits will be allowed to open all days of the week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The ordinance is compliant with state law in that it also limits the location of stores within a certain distance from daycares, schools and churches.

