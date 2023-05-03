Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Study: Experimental Alzheimer’s drug slows decline

Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive declines in large trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly says.
Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive declines in large trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly says.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly says it has made a major breakthrough in treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and is planning to submit its drug for the Food and Drug Administration’s approval next month.

In a clinical trial, the company’s medicine Donanemab found progression of the disease slowed by 35% over the course of 18 months.

The drug is an antibody that is injected into the blood.

It travels to the brain and finds and binds plaques linked to Alzheimer’s.

The body’s own immune system then clears away the plaque.

According to Eli Lilly, about half of the patients achieved plaque clearance after one year and 72% achieved it in 18 months.

Eli Lilly did report some side effects, and three people died during the trial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Humane Society’s animal crime unit and Blakely police officers are being assisted by...
Albany Humane Society, Blakely PD investigating animal hoarding incident
Maria D. Diaz voluntarily left her mother's residence on Feb. 3,
Person of interest named in Douglas missing woman case as search continues
The first round of surplus tax refunds will soon be on its way to Georgian’s pockets.
First round of special tax refunds headed to eligible Georgians
A new hardware store is now open and located at 1600 East Oglethorpe Blvd.
First independent-owned hardware store in Dougherty Co. opens in Albany
The suspect is expected to face additional charges, according to police.
APD: Suspect arrested in April shooting that left 1 injuried

Latest News

The father of Serbian schoolgirl shares a harrowing account of trying to reach his daughter on...
AUDIO: Father says daughter hid under desk in Serbian school shooting
This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say
Albany Museum of Art (Source: WALB)
Albany Museum of Art to offer free memberships by summer 2024
William Young, Indianapolis Metro Police public information officer, discusses the response to...
'All hands on deck' when child taken, public information officer says
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested